Patriots Predicted to Land Massive Haul in 49ers Trade Proposal
The New England Patriots will finally get the chance to make their selection with the No. 4 overall pick of the NFL Draft this Thursday, but that's of they don't trade the pick first.
There seems to be a legitimate chance New England could move its top draft choice if the right deal comes along, and Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus feels that the San Francisco 49ers could represent a viable trade partner.
Valentine predicts that the Pats will send the fourth overall selection and the 217th pick to the 49ers in exchange for pick Nos. 11, 100 and 160 along with a 2026 third-rounder.
"This mock trade nets the Patriots the No. 11 pick, as well as Pick Nos. 100 and 160 and a 2026 third-rounder," Valentine wrote. "For a roster with many holes, securing extra picks is pertinent. Depending on how the draft shakes out, New England could grab one of the top offensive linemen on their board, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan or the defensive player of their choice at Pick No. 11, all while having extra picks to bolster the roster."
Valentine definitely makes a salient point. The Patriots have tons of needs up and down their roster, and with both Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter likely off the board by the time New England is on the clock at No. 4, the Pats may choose to move down in the order to accumulate more draft capital.
The Patriots definitely went to work addressing their defense in free agency, but they were unable to make many major offensive additions outside of wide receiver Stefon Diggs (who is recovering from a torn ACL) and tackle Morgan Moses. We'll see if New England can further fix its issues this week.
