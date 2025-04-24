Patriots Predicted to Make Head-Scratching NFL Draft Move
The New England Patriots should probably go offense with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft, and barring Abdul Carter somehow dropping to No. 4 that is probably what they will do.
More specifically, the Patriots need to find some protection for Drake Maye up front, as they still do not have a left tackle.
That's why many are predicting New England to select LSU Tigers tackle Will Campbell with its first-round draft pick, but Mark Stolte of Pro Football Network expects the Pats to go in a different direction. Well, kind of.
Stolte does think the Patriots will take a tackle at No. 4, but he doesn't think it will be Campbell. Instead, Stolte has New England selecting Missouri Tigers star Armand Membou.
"With that being said, Armand Membou has given up just three sacks and 26 pressures in 1,045 pass-blocking snaps during his college career," Stolte wrote. "The only issue I foresee is that neither he nor Morgan Moses has any experience playing left tackle, only right tackle. Other than that, he would make an immediate impact."
Stolte touched on what would make this such a puzzling pick in his assessment: Membou isn't a left tackle. He played right tackle at Missouri, and the Pats already signed Moses to man that position next season.
Moving from the right side to the left side is not a seamless transition, so if the Patriots are planning on drafting Membou and moving him to left tackle, it may not be such smooth sailing.
If New England is dead set on grabbing a tackle, the Pats would be better off simply nabbing Campbell, who is a natural left tackle and is widely viewed as the best offensive lineman in this year's draft class.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!