Patriots Predicted to Make Surprising NFL Draft Pick
The New England Patriots have some appealing options in the mix for their fourth-overall pick in April's draft.
Travis Hunter is a two-way superstar who can make an impact on both ends of the field. Abdul Carter is a game-wrecking, versatile edge rusher compared to the likes of Micah Parsons. Tetairoa McMillan emerges as a strong option to catch passes with Drake Maye and give some juice to this struggling offense.
However, there's a world where the Patriots turn toward none of those options. In such an unpredictable class, New England could dig even further down the board to find a prospect of their liking –– potentially at the defensive tackle position.
That's how NFL draft expert Matt Miller of ESPN foresees the Patriots' draft plans shaking out in his newest post-Senior Bowl mock, where New England lands Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham to give new head coach Mike Vrabel a "defensive cornerstone" for the foreseeable future.
"I wonder if Vrabel might use this pick to find a defensive cornerstone like he had in Tennessee with Jeffery Simmons," Miller wrote. "Graham is a fiery, active interior pass rusher with great technique and the burst needed to be a difference-maker at the 3-technique. Graham, third-year defensive end Keion White and standout interior lineman Christian Barmore (currently out because of blood clots) would be a nice starting point for Vrabel and his new defense."
While a selection of Graham isn't as flashy as a pick like Hunter or Carter would be. But, in a scenario in which those two are off the board within the first two picks, pivoting to Graham might not be the worst option.
Graham is a force on the defensive end and was for the Wolverines during his third season. He finished with 24 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks, causing consistent problems for opposing offenses with the pressure he brings on the interior. Graham is a strong run-stopper, and could instantly enter as an impact player for this Patriots defense.
The Patriots had major struggles defending the run last year, a bit different than what New England fans are accustomed to on that side of the ball. They ranked 23rd in opposing rushing yards and allowed the 4th-most carries in the entire NFL –– not a recipe built for winning football.
Graham can put a halt to those lapses and pair alongside a front consisting of Keion White and Christian Barmore. For a defensive-minded head coach like Vrabel, seeing the first draft of his Patriots' tenure go this route could be a dream come true.
