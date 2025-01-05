Patriots Predicted to Poach Packers Star CB
The New England Patriots already have one of the NFL's best up and coming cornerbacks in Christian Gonzalez, but they need another piece alongside of him.
Jonathan Jones is expected to depart via free agency, and the Patriots don't exactly have a whole lot of depth at the position otherwise.
Fortunately, New England has tons of cap room to address the issue this coming offseason, and it may be able to land one of the top cornerbacks in the NFC.
Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander.
Buzz is growing that the Packers could part ways with Alexander due to his persistent injury issues, and Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac is predicting Green Bay to release him.
"The Packers have pushed a lot of right buttons over the course of the past decade or so, but the 4 year, $84 million extension for Alexander might go down as a bit of a miss (at least according to their standards)," Ginnitti wrote. "After an outstanding 2022 campaign, the 27-year-old has missed significant time in each of the past two seasons, putting his future in Green Bay in serious doubt."
Ginnitti also thinks that Alexander will end up joining the Pats on a one-year deal.
There is no question that when healthy, Alexander is a terrific player. The problem is that he has played a combined 14 games over the last two seasons, and going back to 2021, he has appeared in a grand total of 34 contests in four years.
Still, the 27-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler and also has a pair of Second-Team All-Pro selections under his belt, so he might be worth a gamble for the Patriots.
New England must start adding some legitimate pieces during the offseason, and Alexander would represent a significant get.
