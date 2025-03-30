Patriots Predicted to Select Speedy RB After Trading Down
The New England Patriots still need to add more weapons even after signing Stefon Diggs, and at this point, it seems like the Patriots will address those issues during the NFL Draft.
Fortunately, this upcoming draft class is loaded with talent at both wide receiver and running back, so New England should be able to find some pieces.
Pat Lane of Pats Pulpit is predicting the Pats to actually trade down on Day 2 of the draft, proposing that the Patriots send one of their third-round pick (No. 77) to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for pick Nos. 96, 134 and 156, a pretty hefty package.
He then projects New England to use the 96th overall selection to nab Tennessee Volunteers halfback Dylan Sampson.
"Let’s continue adding to the offense around Drake Maye in this draft," Lane wrote. "Sampson will bring some explosiveness to the Patriots backfield, and has experience catching the ball as well."
The Pats already have a couple of running backs in Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, but neither is all that inspiring.
Sampson, on the other hand, is coming off of a brilliant 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground, leading the SEC in both categories. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry and also logged 20 catches for 143 yards.
The Patriots actually signed Stevenson to a four-year contract extension last offseason, but he did not exactly put forth a great showing this past year, logging a meager 3.9 yards per attempt and fumbling seven times.
In Stevenson's defense, New England's offensive line did not do him any favors, but it's pretty clear that the 27-year-old is not an explosive playmaker.
Sampson would have a chance to become the Pats' featured back in 2025.
