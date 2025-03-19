Patriots Predicted to Swing Major Trade With AFC Rival
The New England Patriots have been one of the busiest teams in the NFL this offseason, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering they had the most cap space in the league heading into free agency.
Not only that, but the Patriots also own the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft, and with New England already having its quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, pretty much anything is on the table for the Pats next month.
That includes making some blockbuster trades.
But while trading down from No. 4 is the most popular suggestion for the Patriots right now, Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire is proposing that New England do something different: trade for another first-round selection.
In a recent seven-round mock draft, McElroy is predicting that the Pats will swing a huge trade with the Houston Texans, where they would send their second-round pick and a third-rounder (via the Atlanta Falcons) to the Texans in exchange for No. 25. McElroy then projects the Patriots to select Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden at that spot.
"The speedy wideout would be a game-changer on the outside for a Patriots offense that has struggled to find consistent production on vertical routes," McElroy wrote. "Golden would finally give them the home run threat they've been waiting for on offense."
McElroy has New England taking Penn State Nittany Lions edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 4. With the Pats failing to land a big-name wide out in free agency, they definitely need to go with a receiver early on in the draft, so if they select Carter with their top pick, it definitely might be wise for them to trade up for the best available receiver.
Of course, the Pats also need offensive linemen, so perhaps going with Will Campbell with the fourth pick and then landing a pass-catcher would be the best course of action.
