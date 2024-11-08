Patriots Pressed to Consider Major Offseason WR Trade
The New England Patriots have a lot of reason for optimism looking ahead to the future.
As of right now, they have quite a few very talented young pieces on the roster. Led by rookie quarterback Drake Maye, the franchise looks to be headed in the right direction.
That being said, in order to take the next step in 2025, the Patriots are going to need to make some roster improvements.
One position that they'll need to target aggressively is wide receiver. They need to bring in more weapons for Maye and provide him with a legitimate No. 1 wideout as well.
With that in mind, there is one intriguing offseason trade target that they are being urged to monitor.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports has suggested that New England should consider a trade for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave.
Olave would certainly be an intriguing trade target for the Patriots. However, it will all depend on the price tag.
In the above linked article, Latham suggested that if New England ended up with the No. 1 overall pick, which they are projected to get at this point in time, they could trade that pick to the Saints in exchange for Olave and New Orleans' first-round pick.
Right now, the Saints are projected to end up with the No. 5 pick.
Would that be reasonable for the Patriots? Moving down for spots to add Olave could be something they consider. Or, they could simply opt to take Travis Hunter.
During the 2024 NFL season so far, Olave has caught 32 passes for 400 yards and a touchdown in eight games. He has shown flashes of being a legitimate No. 1 type of wide receiver.
There have been some concerns about Olave's consistency. It is possible that the concern about his consistency would force New England to pass on this move.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about the Patriots in the offseason. They'll be looking to make improvements around Maye and to help take a big step towards being a playoff team.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!