Patriots' Drake Maye Drawing Joe Burrow Comparison
The New England Patriots appear to have a very bright future ahead of them with rookie quarterback Drake Maye leading the way. He has already shown off the huge potential that the franchise saw in him when they drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
So far this season, Maye has shown extreme confidence and leadership. He has a very talented arm, great athleticism, and high football IQ.
As of right now, he certainly looks the part of being one of the top up-and-coming young signal callers in the NFL.
Maye has also started receiving hype from former players, current players, and analysts. Everyone is expecting him to have a very successful career with the Patriots.
With that being said, one former NFL star spoke out with a very bold take and comparison about Maye.
Drew Bledsoe, a former star for New England, has compared Maye to another current star. He thinks that Maye plays quite a bit like Joe Burrow.
"He can spread the ball around, but when he pulls it down, he's actually got some wheels," Bledsoe said. "That's important in today's game. He reminds me a little bit of Joe Burrow, he seems to be kind of crafty, sees things pretty good, runs around a little bit. It reminds me a little bit of Joe."
Being compared to Burrow is a major honor for the rookie quarterback. Burrow has been viewed as one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL since he was drafted.
During the 2024 NFL season thus far, Maye has completed 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 770 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also picked up 209 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
While he's just getting started in the NFL, the Patriots have to be very confident in what they have seen. He has blown the expectations out of the water.
Expect to see Maye continue developing throughout the remainder of the season. He looks like he has a chance to be very special and could be the guy to lead New England back to contention.
