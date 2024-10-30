Jerod Mayo Addresses Missed Opportunity for Patriots Rookie
The New England Patriots largely struck out on addressing their wide receiver issue in free agency, so they turned to the NFL Draft.
In the process, the Patriots selected Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round and Javon Baker a couple of rounds later. Fans had high hopes for both pass-catchers heading into 2024, but thus far, neither wide out has really delivered.
Baker in particular has been a non-factor, as he has not logged a single catch all year. New England tried to employ him as a kick returner in Week 8 against the New York Jets, and head coach Jerod Mayo was not all that pleased with what he saw.
“He had one opportunity to run back a kick,” Mayo said, via the Patriots' official YouTube account. “It was disappointing, but it wasn’t just him; it was also the blocking up front. This guy is very explosive with the ball in his hands, and we have to, as coaches, run a solution-based business and find ways to get him the ball.”
Baker's lone return went for 17 yards.
Considering that the Pats are absolutely starving for talent on the offensive side of the ball, it's strange that Mayo and the coaching staff have not given Baker an opportunity in the passing game.
The 22-year-old hauled in 52 receptions for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign at Central Florida in 2023, demonstrating his game-breaking ability.
Obviously, the Patriots are not liking what they are seeing from Baker in practice, but given that the team is in clear rebuilding mode, you would figure they would at least give him a shot to catch some passes.
Perhaps Baker's role will grow between now and the end of the season, or maybe we will have to wait until 2025 to see that come to fruition.
