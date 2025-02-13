Patriots Projected to Fix Glaring Hole With Pro Bowler
The New England Patriots desperately need to repair their offensive line this offseason if they want any chance for Drake Maye to experience long-term success.
The Patriots' offensive line may very well have been the worst unit in the NFL in 2024, so they absolutely must find a fix in the coming months.
Luckily, New England has loads of cap room to make some additions, and Cory Woodroof of USA Today is predicting the Pats to land one of the best offensive tackles on the free-agent market: Baltimore Ravens star Ronnie Stanley.
"The Patriots will be big spenders this year in free agency, and locking in a good left tackle for Maye will be paramount," Woodroof wrote. "Stanley will be 31 to start the season, but he’s as good of a veteran left tackle as New England could ask for to keep Maye upright through the duration of his rookie contract. The Patriots can simply outbid other teams for a player of Stanley’s caliber, and adding him would cross off a massive need on New England’s list of priorities this offseason."
Stanley just made his second Pro Bowl appearance with the Ravens, posting a very solid 79.6 pass-blocking grade at Pro Football Focus.
The Notre Dame product was originally selected by Baltimore with the sixth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and has been a mainstay in the trenches for the Ravens ever since.
Stanley made his first Pro Bowl in 2019 and even notched First-Team All-Pro honors for his work that season.
The only issue with Stanley is his durability concerns, as 2024 marked the first time in his NFL career that he actually played a full season.
Between 2020-2023, the Las Vegas native played in a grand total of 31 games, which could make the Patriots a bit hesitant to hand him a lucrative long-term contract.
