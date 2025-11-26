Patriots Players Give Back to Community Ahead of Thanksgiving

BROCKTON — There’s plenty of things to be thankful about for the 10-2 New England Patriots on the field. Away from the field, however, wide receiver DeMario Douglas found a way to make local families just as thankful as well.

In partnership with Brunswick Sports Management, Jeffrey Glassman Injury Lawyers, Shaw's and Star Market, and WEEI 93.7, both Douglas and linebacker Anfernee Jennings joined forces to donate turkeys and other Thanksgiving meals to local Boys and Girls Clubs. Ahead of the holiday, both players split up to hit as many spots as possible.

The five-stop tour — which included trips to New Bedford, Brockton, Lynn, Lawrence and Boston — was a way for the players to give back on their day off from practice.

"It means a lot," Douglas told Patriots on SI. "Just to be a blessing. I know a lot of people, kids, don't have much and it's probably hard to eat with what's going on in the world right now. I feel like if I'm blessed, I can put a hand in and bless others."

As part of the event, Douglas greeted staff members from the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South, taking photos with them. In return, he was gifted a hat and his own club membership — something he said he would put to good use after seeing the indoor basketball court where the event was held.

The Boys and Girls Clubs across Massachusetts received hundreds of donated turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. | Ethan Hurwitz, Patriots on SI

Once the photos had been snapped and the turkeys had been handed over, Douglas — as most professional athletes tend to do — got distracted with the sports. He was quick to ask for the nearest basketball.

Douglas then took members of the staff and shot hoops with them, sometimes giving the ball to someone who was standing off to the side and cheering them on as they shot. It was clear that while the actual kids were in school and not at the club, it was still a joyous event for the young wideout.

"It's hard, life is hard. I watched my mama work very hard to get what we can't get," Douglas said, emphasizing that this work is important to do as professional athletes. "It wasn't much, but it was enough."

"This Is The Best Way (To Spend An Off Day)."

Turkey drives have been a good way for players on the team to give back. While Jennings wasn’t present with Douglas in Brockton, he was busy at the other stops before reconnecting with Douglas at the end. Kicker Andy Borregales was in Turners Falls, while running back Terrell Jennings and cornerback Alex Austin were in Worcester.

The Patriots aren’t new to helping out with the Boys and Girls Club. The group is tasked to help with the team’s off-field family care during games, and players like Mac Jones and Hunter Henry have also made trips to the Brockton location. It's part of the reason why Douglas felt the urge to come and support people in his community.

"This is the best way (to spend an off day)," Douglas said. "I feel like this is the best way to tell God thank you, because what he wants us to do is serve. So I feel like my job is to serve."

Now thanks to Douglas and his teammates, plenty of Massachusetts families will have turkeys on their Thanksgiving tables. For Douglas, he prefers another meat as his main course -- before pointing out his southern roots haven't left the menu.

"Ham, gotta have ham," Douglas said. "I'm down south. We got different things that don't really supposed to go at Thanksgiving, but we do it. Macaroni and cheese, and baked beans. ... I told my grandma one time. At first she was like 'That's not what you usually eat for Thanksgiving.' But she was like 'I'm gonna make it for you.'"

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!