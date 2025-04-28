Patriots Questioned for Passing on Ohio State Star in NFL Draft
The New England Patriots had a pretty widely-acclaimed NFL Draft overall, filling some pretty significant needs and landing some very talented players across the board.
However, there is one pick the Patriots made that has some scratching their heads: California safety Craig Woodson in the fourth round.
Michael DeVito of Musket Fire isn't really all that pleased with New England's decision to select a defensive back, as he feels the pick could have been used on a more established player such as Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer.
"Since he was drafted with pick No. 106, this is the Patriots' first pick that could be considered somewhat of a 'reach,' or a player being overdrafted," DeVito wrote of Woodson. "In addition, safety is a position of lesser need than several others. The team still needs a young edge player (Jack Sawyer from Ohio State was available), a young developmental tight end, a defensive tackle, another wide receiver, a left tackle (or two), and maybe even another running back."
The fact that the Pats passed on the opportunity to add Sawyer is somewhat peculiar considering they selected LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson one round later. Perhaps the Patriots actually liked Swinson better than Sawyer, who ultimately fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 123rd pick.
Still, Sawyer certainly gained a lot of fanfare throughout Ohio State's College Football Playoff run, where he logged 4.5 sacks, seven passes defended and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown during a pivotal moment against Texas in the Cotton Bowl.
On the 2024 campaign overall, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass rusher totaled 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception. So, yeah; Sawyer definitely filled up the stat sheet.
Regardless, New England did a pretty fine job in this draft, even if it may have missed on Sawyer.
