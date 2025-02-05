Patriots Receive Exciting Free Agency Update from Insider
After a brutal 2024 NFL season, the New England Patriots and their fans are hoping to have a good offseason.
With a ton of money to spend and excellent picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, there are reasons to think that the Patriots could take a big leap forward next season.
Of course, in order to take that leap, the New England front office will need to make some moves. The Patriots are widely expected to pursue just that.
Already, there have been a lot of players linked as possible targets for New England. There are also quite a few needs to address, which opens up the door to many different options.
NFL insider Tom Pelissero dropped an exciting update for Patriots fans about the upcoming NFL free agency period during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Felger & Mazz."
"I would anticipate that they are very active," Pelissero said. "And I know that (executive vice president of player personnel) Eliot Wolf was working it on every receiver. It didn't work out last year, but whether it was Calvin Ridley or Brandon Aiyuk or other guys who came up, they were in on everything."
Pelissero also offered some harsh reality for New England heading into the offseason. However, there was also some good news in his next statement.
"Listen, it's hard when you're bad. And people didn't know if the quarterback was going to be any good," Pelissero stated. "The good news this year is you're still bad, but people now know this quarterback is good. Are the Patriots gonna have to overpay in free agency? Probably. That's just the nature of it. But you're gonna have a much better selling point that, 'Hey, we're gonna pay you a little extra, and you get to play with this dude who if we can just make this thing competent, has a chance to be really good.'"
Basically, the Patriots may have to spend freely to bring some pieces in, but those pieces aren't going to be dead set against signing in New England like they may have been last offseason.
Hopefully, the Patriots are able to get some good deals done and bring in some key impact players. The last thing the franchise wants to do is head into the 2025 season and struggle through the year the same that that they did in 2024.
Only time will tell, but fans should expect to hear a lot of rumors swirling around New England. In an ideal world, the Patriots will be able to make a splash or two, but they simply need to focus on improving the overall talent level of the roster as well.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!