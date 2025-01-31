Patriots Receive New Major NFL Free Agency Prediction
The New England Patriots are expected to spend big money during the upcoming NFL offseason. With many different needs and a lot of cap space, they will have enough money to bring in multiple impact pieces.
One of the big names that the Patriots have already been connected to is Cincinnati Bengals' impending free agent and star wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Bringing in a No. 1 weapon for Drake Maye will be a top priority. Higgins would be the perfect long-term fit for him and would help take New England's offense up a notch.
There have been many who believe that Higgins could simply re-sign with the Bengals. However, there are others who are expecting him to leave and the Patriots would be a prime destination if he does.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has made a bold prediction for the upcoming offseason regarding both New England and Higgins. He thinks that the two parties will join forces.
"Drake Maye flashed franchise-quarterback potential as a rookie but was saddled with arguably the league's worst receiving corps. New head coach Mike Vrabel should hope to change things quickly, and adding Higgins would be a tremendous first step," Knox wrote.
"Equipped with a league-high $125 million in projected cap space, New England can win any potential bidding war for Higgins' services."
Higgins is coming off of a big year with Cincinnati. He ended up catching 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 12 games.
At just 26 years old, Higgins fits the long-term picture for the Patriots. He has No. 1 wide receiver potential, although he hasn't been able to show it with Ja'Marr Chase on the Bengals as well.
Hopefully, this prediction ends up coming true. Higgins could be the missing piece that makes the New England passing game dangerous again.
Only time will tell, but it seems very likely that the Patriots will be aggressive in their pursuit of Higgins in free agency. If they land him, he'll be on the watch list for a potential breakout season in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!