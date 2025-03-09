Patriots Get Reduced Price Tag for Pro Bowl WR
The New England Patriots have a great deal of capital entering the 2025 league year, both in cap space and draft picks. Holding the No. 4 and No. 38 picks in the NFL Draft, as well as having over $125 million in available money presents a world of opportunities for New England.
With all the assets they have, the Patriots could take a big swing in terms of acquiring a top-level wide receiver for Drake Maye. One name that is available via trade is D.K. Metcalf. The Seattle Seahawks' star requested a trade, and the Seahawks are listening to offers. And while it was reported that they were seeking both a first-round and third-round pick in exchange for the Pro Bowl receiver, Dianna Russini of The Athletic is reporting that Seattle is now seeking a second-round pick.
"The Seahawks’ asking price for WR DK Metcalf has lowered, per sources," Russini said via X. "Seattle would be open to a return centered around a second-round pick for the two-time Pro Bowl receiver."
The Patriots will all but certainly take a big swing at the position, and a player like Metcalf would give Maye a top-notch deep threat to push the ball downfield on a consistent basis. Metcalf is coming off a career-low five touchdowns, and with Geno Smith being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, it's likely Seattle moves Metcalf sooner than later.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!