Patriots Release Veteran OT
The New England Patriots cut ties with a veteran offensive tackle on Monday.
According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Patriots have released Chuks Okorafor, who was set to hit the free agency market in March.
The expedited move to cut Okorafor rather than letting him hit free agency allows the now-former Patriots tackle to get an early start to signing with a new team.
The Patriots tackle was signed in the 2024 offseason, though didn't play much in the regular season. He appeared in two games before hitting the exempt/left squad list that left him out of the lineup for the rest of the year.
Okorafor was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. During his time with the Steelers, he started 59 games, playing six years for the franchise before signing with New England in the 2024 offseason.
Okorafor, 27, now gets a shot to sign elsewhere and compete to retain his role as a starting tackle. As for the Patriots, they'll likely remain diligent in their efforts this offseason to address their offensive line –– one of their biggest areas of need over the coming months.
