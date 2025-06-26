Patriots Release International Pathway Player
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With the start of training camp fast approaching, the New England Patriots continue to make adjustments to their 90-man roster.
The Pats announced, on Thursday, the release of rookie free agent defensive tackle Wilfried Pene. The 24-year-old had been signed as the team’s international pathway player
Pene played in 34 games at Virginia Tech, finishing his tenure with the Hokies having compiled 63 total tackles with four sacks. The 6’2” 283-pound lineman played in all 13 games last season and finished with 33 total tackles and 3.5 sacks. Pene, a native of Tours, France, was the only foreign-born player on Virginia Tech’s roster.
As such, the Patriots has received an international exemption for Pene, who did not count towards their 90-man roster limit. Established in 2017, the International Player Pathway program provides players born outside the United States greater opportunity to seek an NFL roster spot. Though he originally agreed to a sign a free agent contract as an undrafted rookie shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft, Pene’s deal was not recognized by the NFL transaction wire until May 12. He had been assigned number 61, which he wore during mandatory mini camp earlier this month.
The Patriots, in conjunction with the league’s remaining 31 teams, are enjoying a brief summer hiatus before reporting to training camp. New England’s rookies are required to report by July 19, while veteran players must be in attendance by July 22. The team will conduct their first training camp practices on July 23 on the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.
All practice times and dates will be updated once confirmed in the days leading into training camp. All outdoor training camp practices are open to the public and free to attend.
