Patriots Release WR After Cryptic Post
The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Jalen Reagor, and while we don't know the exact reason for it, we seem to have a general idea.
Reagor made a cryptic post on Instagram, posting a photo of a luxury car underneath a rather shoddy carport awning (via Carlos Talks Pats). The Patriots cut him from their practice squad shortly after.
Was Reagor hinting at his displeasure with his lack of a role in New England's offense?
Perhaps the Pats thought so, which subsequently let to the team parting ways with him.
The Patriots initially signed Reagor to their practice squad in August 2023. He played in 11 games with the team last season, logging just seven catches for 138 yards.
This season, Reagor hasn't gotten on the field at all.
Based on his history, it's hard to blame New England.
Reagor, who played his collegiate football at TCU, was originally selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 21st overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 25-year-old never materialized with the Eagles, with his most productive year coming during his rookie campaign when he caught 31 passes for 396 yards and a touchdown. He also logged a punt return touchdown that season,
Philadelphia then traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in August 2022. He participated in every game with the Vikings that ensuing campaign, but posted skimpy numbers, finishing with eight receptions for 104 yards.
Clearly, the Waxahachie, Tx. native has not worked out on the NFL level, and now, he will likely be heading for his fourth team since entering the league.
The Pats' receiving corps is rather thin as it is, so the fact that Reagor could not manage to make the active roster going into 2024 is telling.
There is certainly still time for Reagor to turn his professional career around. He is still young, after all. But his future is not looking too bright at this juncture.
