Bill Belichick Criticizes Key Decision by Patriots’ Jerod Mayo
Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is causing quite the stir in his new role as an NFL commentator, and in the best way possible.
Belichick has been drawing rave reviews for his analysis and his stage presence, which comes as a surprise to many who watched the typically subdued Belichick for over two decades in New England.
Most recently, Belichick made an appearance on The Manningcast with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, and he put Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is in his crosshairs for his clock management.
"We saw several games this weekend where that was really a factor, certainly the New England-Seattle game where Seattle scored right before the half, ultimately took it into overtime," Belichick said (h/t Brian Foisy of Audacy). "That was a big three points they picked up there with some, let's say, questionable clock management."
Belichick was specifically referring to the Pats' final possession of the first half against the Seattle Seahawks. The Patriots ran on the first play of the drive, but then threw two incomplete passes. This allowed the Seahawks to get the ball back and kick a field goal, which ended up playing a massive role in Seattle's 23-20 victory.
Of course, Mayo is just a rookie head coach, so he is bound to make some mistakes. But it's certainly interesting to see Belichick criticize his former disciple.
Mayo served as New England's linebackers coach under Belichick before ultimately replacing him as the head coach after last season.
Overall, Mayo has actually done a fine job thus far, turning a rather thin overall roster into a competitive ballclub over the first couple of weeks.
The Pats are 1-1 and will look to jump back over .500 when they take on the New York Jets this Thursday.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!