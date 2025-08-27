Nearly 50 Former Patriots Earn NFL Roster Spots
With the 4 p.m. deadline now passed, all 32 teams across the NFL have settled on their first (of many) 53-man rosters for the season. While the New England Patriots landed on their roster, a number of players who used to suit up for the Patriots survived cutdown day elsewhere.
Some players made major impacts with the Patriots, like new-Dolphins edge rusher Matthew Judon and Bears guard Joe Thuney. Others, like starting Browns punter Corey Bojorquez, didn't make the team out of training camp.
Here's a brief look at all the former players who used to play in New England that earned spots on each of the other 31 teams in the National Football League, and a blurb on how the player fared with the Patriots. You can view the Patriots' initial 53-man roster here.
Miami Dolphins: LB Matt Judon, CB Jack Jones, P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona
This is the most star-studded group of Patriots across the league. Judon recently signed with Miami after becoming one of the pass rushers in New England's history, while Bailey and Cardona reunite on the field goal and punting operations. Jones — a talented, but troubled player during his time with the Patriots — signed with the Dolphins this past offseason and is slated to be one of the team's top defensive backs.
New York Jets: FB Andrew Beck, OT Chukwuma Okorafor, K Nick Folk
An old friend will return twice a year. Folk — who soon become one of the best placekickers in Patriots history — has won the kicking job for the Jets. Beck, who made his money on both the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans, was an original member of the Patriots' 2019 undrafted class. Okorafor started Week 1 for New England last season before stepping away from the team.
Buffalo Bills: N/A
Baltimore Ravens: LB Kyle Van Noy
The two-time Super Bowl champion had a career season where he recorded 12.5 sacks with the Ravens last year. He's back for another year and remains the lone former Patriot on a team that had previously rostered a number of players who used to suit up in New England.
Pittsburgh Steelers: TE Jonnu Smith, OT Calvin Anderson, DT Daniel Ekuale, P Corliss Waitman, LS Christian Kuntz
Both Anderson and Ekuale were solid players in New England, and while Smith was a prized free agent signing in 2021, his lack of offensive firepower (just one touchdown in two seasons) forced the team's hand. He was shipped off to Atlanta ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Cleveland Browns: P Corey Bojorquez
Bojorquez put together a really impressive preseason when he was an undrafted rookie back in 2018, but instead was released for incumbent Ryan Allen. He's put together a productive career across the AFC ever since.
Cincinnati Bengals: TE Mike Gesicki, OG Ted Karras, CB Marco Wilson
After returning to New England for his second stint in 2021, Karras inked a contract with the Bengals, where he's become an instant fan favorite. Joining him in Cincinnati are Gesicki (2023) and Wilson (2023-24), two players hoping to turn it around from their struggles with the Patriots.
Tennessee Titans: C Corey Levin, LB Curtis Jacobs, K Joey Slye
After one season, Patriots kicker Joey Slye left to join the Titans — just like how Stephen Gostkowski and Nick Folk had done in the past. Alongside him are Levin and Jacobs, two players who had very minimal depth roles when they were in New England. Levin didn't even crack an active roster and just remained a practice squad player in Foxboro.
Indianapolis Colts: DT Eric Johnson II, LB Cameron McGrone, CB Kenny Moore II
All three defensive players had differing experiences as Patriots. McGrone was drafted by New England, but injuries hindered his ability to get on the field. Moore was a productive UDFA in 2017, but decided to leave for the Colts after he was cut. Johnson was a waiver claim by the Pats, but didn't contribute much on the field defensively.
Jacksonville Jaguars: N/A
Houston Texans: WR Braxton Berrios, C Jake Andrews
After the Patriots drafted a trio of offensive linemen in this year's draft, the team let go of Jake Andrews, who struggled to get any snaps in New England. As for Berrios' stint, he was on IR for his entire rookie season back in 2018, but now is in possession of a Super Bowl ring. He was cut the next summer, and has become a lethal return man across the league for the Jets and Dolphins.
Kansas City Chiefs: WR Tyquan Thornton
One of the biggest busts in recent Patriots history, Thornton was picked up by the Chiefs at the end of last season and has played well enough in camp to earn a spot on the three-time defending conference champs. He struggled to get open, stay healthy and catch the ball in New England, but gives Patrick Mahomes a speedy threat down the field in 2025.
Denver Broncos: QB Jarrett Stidham, LB Alex Singleton
At one point, Patriots fans were convinced Stidham would be the successor to Tom Brady in 2020. Instead, Cam Newton was signed that summer and the fomrer Auburn gunslinger rode the bench until being traded to the Raiders in 2022. He is the top backup behind young star Bo Nix in Denver.
Las Vegas Raiders: WR Jakobi Meyers, DT Adam Butler, LB Elandon Roberts
Though Meyers was reportedly requesting a trade, he remains in Las Vegas -- where he's been since the Patriots led him walk after 2022. On the defensive side of the ball are Butler and Roberts, two key cogs of the Patriots' Super Bowl squad back in 2018. Oh, and Tom Brady is currently a minority owner, so that would make Meyers the first player in NFL history to make a 53-man roster under an owner he previously caught passes from.
Los Angeles Chargers: N/A
Dallas Cowboys: QB Joe Milton III
One game into his Patriots career last year and one culture-changing win later, Milton was shipped to the Cowboys for a day three pick. The gunslinger beats out former Patriot Will Grier for the backup job behind Dak Prescott, and brings his electric arm and play style to Dallas' 53-man roster.
New York Giants: WR Gunner Olszewski, LB Chris Board
Two core specialists during their times in New England. Olszewski joined the Pats back in 2019 out of Division II Bimidji State and became a First Team All-Pro one season later. As for Board, he was a Baltimore Ravens before joining New England for a lone season in 2023. He was released following the hiring of Jerod Mayo as head coach.
Philadelphia Eagles: LB Joshua Uche
When Uche was drafted by the Patriots out of Michigan, the edge rusher quickly became a star for the defense. Once Matt Judon left town, he struggled to create opportunities to get after the quarterback off the edge and was traded to Kansas City for a 2026 sixth-round draft choice.
Washington Commanders: DE Deatrich Wise Jr, CB Jonathan Jones, LS Tyler Ott
The duo of Wise Jr. and Jones spent their entire careers with the Patriots before jetting to the NFC East this past offseason. On special teams, longtime long snapper Tyler Ott won the job in Washington, a far cry from when he signed with New England as an undrafted free agent a decade ago.
Chicago Bears: OG Joe Thuney
Thuney is almost destined for Canton based off the career he's had so far. He was a member of three-straight AFC title championship team, including winning Super Bowls LI and LIII. He signed a mega contract with the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2020 season and was later traded to the Bears this past spring.
Green Bay Packers: N/A
Minnesota Vikings: N/A
Detroit Lions: N/A
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: N/A
Atlanta Falcons: K Younghoe Koo
Most Patriots fans aren't even aware that Koo was on the Patriots at one point. During the 2019 season, and the kickers that New England was trotting out struggling (Kai Forbath, Mike Nugent, Nick Folk), the Patriots had signed Koo to their practice squad out of the Alliance of American Football. He didn't stick and found life with the Falcons.
New Orleans Saints: WR Brandin Cooks, DT Davon Godchaux
Both players are returning to Louisiana. Before Cooks was with the Patriots, he began his career with the Saints and returns for this season. The Patriots controlled Godchaux's rights after a contract extension, but chose to move on and trade the defensive lineman back to where he played college ball.
Carolina Panthers: N/A
San Francisco 49ers: QB Mac Jones
The former Pro Bowl quarterback for New England is in his first season as a 49ers, and just the second season since being traded from the Patriots. He's slated to be QB2 right behind Brock Purdy, who signed a hefty contract extension in the offseason.
Arizona Cardinals: QB Jacoby Brissett, OG Hjalte Froholdt, LB Mack Wilson Sr, K Chad Ryland
Arizona is quickly become a hot bed for Patriots. Ryland found a major second chance after struggling as the Patriots kicker in his rookie seasons, while Froholdt and Wilson Sr. have become stars for the Cardinals. Brissett spent the 2016 and 2024 seasons in New England before signing a free agent contract in March to move out west.
Los Angeles Rams: QB Jimmy Garoppolo
The former second round draft selection, Garoppolo will be back in a Rams uniform for another season. After the Patriots traded Garoppolo to the 49ers back in 2017, he's bounced around to a few teams before settling in as Matt Stafford's backup.
Seattle Seahawks: TE Eric Saubert
The Patriots lost Rob Gronkowski after the 2018 season, due to retirement. The next year, they tried as many tight ends to try and replicate something that Gronkowski brought to the field. One of those players was Saubert, who was in town for a a cup of coffee and a few preseason games before getting released that summer.
