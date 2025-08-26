Patriots Release Former Starting OT
The New England Patriots entered Tuesday needing 23 moves to get down to the league-required 53-man rosters. Their first transaction of the day gets them one step closer, and it's not a surprising one.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Patriots waived third-year offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs. Last season, the Patriots claimed Jacobs off of waivers from the Denver Broncos and soon inserted him into the starting lineup. The 26-year-old started in 13 games in 2024, but didn't make much of an improvement this summer. He allowed 49 total pressures and nine sacks last season.
Jacobs originally started as a defensive lineman at Grambling State, but transferred to USF to make the switch to offensive line.
"My coach at Grambling, Coach (Broderick) Fobbs, he just kind of put the idea in my mind the fall of my freshman year," Jacobs told The Boston Herald last year. "He was saying it was a good opportunity to get on the field, ‘so we want to try you at tackle in the spring.’ And I was willing."
After signing a restricted free agent contract this winter, Jacobs was shaky in training camp. With the additions of Will Campbell, Morgan Moses and Marcus Bryant at the offensive tackle position, Jacobs was as low as OT3 in New England this summer. Jacobs was competing for the swing tackle job, but the writing had been on the wall for the former undrafted free agent.
Jacobs was reportedly garnering trade interest. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jacobs and fellow offensive tackle Vederian Lowe were players that had been discussed in trade circles ahead of the deadline.
He's not the first offensive lineman to be released by New England this week. The team already parted ways with guards Tyrese Robinson, Sidy Sow and Layden Robinson. He could return to the practice squad should he clear waivers, but it's safe to say new head coach Mike Vrabel is willing to shake up last year's roster in the hopes this year's additions bring more of a winning mojo to the team.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!