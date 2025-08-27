Patriots Retain Young Talent on Practice Squad
The New England Patriots are bringing back a familiar face to the practice squad. As reported by MassLive's Mark Daniels, undrafted rookie offensive guard Mehki Butler and running back Terrell Jennings are coming back to the team by way of the practice squad.
A source told Patriots on SI that a return for Butler wasn't out of the picture, and the Arkansas State rookie later cleared waivers and signed his practice squad contract. As for Jennings, he will join the practice squad for the second-straight season.
Both players were two of the team's many cuts on Tuesday to get the team down to 53 players. Butler wasn't the lone offensive lineman who the team released during the cutdown day. The Patriots also parted ways with Demontrey Jacobs, Alec Lindstrom, Jack Conley and Cole Strange as part of creating the team's initial roster.
Butler originally came to New England as a tryout player for the team's rookie minicamp in May. Following the three-day practice session, the Patriots signed Butler to a free agent contract and he was with the team for the entirety of the summer. He'll now be able to practice with the Patriots as part of the scout team, and while there won't be any fans in attendance, Butler is already a fan of the atmosphere of New England.
"It was amazing to see so many people in this community come out and watch practice," Butler told Patriots on SI back in July. "I enjoyed every second. I was able to sign autographs and take pictures with some great fans, definitely the best fanbase out there."
During his collegiate career, Butler originally played two seasons at Iowa Western before transferring to Arkansas State. Over the next four seasons, he started 38 games, mostly at left guard. During the summer in New England, Butler had some practices where he repped at both left and right guard, some of which were snaps with the starting units.
Jennings played at Florida A&M and joined the Patriots as a tryout player in 2024, and made the team following rookie minicamp. He signed a contract with the active roster at the end of last season, and was consistently repping as New England's fourth running back in camp. He scored a touchdow in the Patriots' first preseason game against Washington.
Both young players are the first two players who have reportedly joined New England's practice squad following the 12 p.m. waiver deadline period. The Patriots are eligible to sign 17 players to their practice squad because of defensive tackle David Olajiga, who's a member of the International Pathway Program -- which grants the defensive tackle a roster exemption if placed on the practice squad.
The Patriots currently roster nine offensive lineman following Tuesday's cuts, which include Garrett Bradbury, Ben Brown, Marcus Bryant, Will Campbell, Vederian Lowe, Morgan Moses, Mike Onwenu, Caedan Wallace and Jared Wilson. Butler is the first offensive lineman to be signed to the practice squad, and Jennings is the first running back. The team also released JaMycal Hasty during Tuesday's cuts.
