Patriots Reveal Exactly What They Think of WR Addition
The New England Patriots made sure to thoroughly address their ailing receiving corps this offseason, and one of their top additions was former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins.
Hollins caught 31 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns with the Bills last year, and while he has never been a top option, his size and athleticism allows him to comprise a very legitimate vertical threat.
As a result, most felt that Hollins would not only be a lock to make the Patriots' roster, but that he would serve as one of Drake Maye's primary targets in 2025. But New England's first unofficial depth chart of training camp tells a different story.
As you can see, Hollins is well behind the pack here, with Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas and even Kendrick Bourne being prioritized considerably more than Hollins. He is also behind Kayshon Boutte.
Does this mean Hollins is in danger of not making the team? Probably not, but it does indicate that the Pats may not be planning on utilizing the veteran as much as most people initially assumed.
And to be perfectly honest, it's very understandable given the fact that Hollins has only surpassed 500 yards once in his career, which he did with the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2022. Otherwise, he has never even touched 400 yards in a single campaign.
The 31-year-old has always been an auxiliary piece, so people were certainly jumping the gun by labeling him as one of Maye's top upcoming targets right off the rip. That doesn't necessarily mean that Hollins can't still climb the depth chart, but he probably will serve more as an ancillary option in the Patriots' receiving corps.
There is also still the possibility that New England adds another wide receiver via trade, which would further cloud Hollins' role.
