Did Patriots Reveal NFL Draft Plans With Big Signing?
The New England Patriots have already struck before free agency officially opened, signing former Tennessee Titans edge rusher Harold Landry to a three-year deal.
The Titans released Landry last week, which gave the Patriots the ability to sign him before the start of the free-agent period.
This is a huge move for New England, which ranked last in the NFL with 28 sacks in 2024. Landry will certainly help rectify that problem, as he registered 71 tackles and nine sacks in Tennessee this past season.
But the signing of Landry may have more widespread implications, as it may have given us an idea of where the Pats are leaning in the NFL Draft.
The Patriots own the fourth overall pick next month, and with New England not needing a quarterback, it will probably be going in one of four different directions: wide receiver Travis Hunter, defensive end Abdul Carter, taking an offensive lineman or trading the pick.
However, the addition of Landry may have been a tell that New England is not planning on rolling with Carter at No. 4. Or, it may be an indication that the Pats do not expet Carter to be available at that spot.
Whatever the case may be, the Patriots appear to be leaning toward either Hunter or an offensive lineman, which makes sense given that wide receiver and offensive line are New England's two most prominent needs, and the Pats need to cultivate Drake Maye as best as they can.
Hunter is viewed as a generational talent at the receiver position, and with the Pats lacking a No. 1 receiver, that may be the play for them when they are on the clock. Or perhaps the Patriots more strongly value protecting Maye's blind side, which is where someone like Will Campbell would come into play. That's especially with top tackles Ronnie Stanley and Alaric Jackson already off the market.
There is obviously still plenty of time for New England to decide what it wants to do, but its choice to hand Landry such a hefty deal may be a tell that the Pats are moving away from the idea of drafting Carter late next month.
