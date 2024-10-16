🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



"People have told me that @TomBrady's first move is going to ask Bill Belichick if he's interested of being coach of the Las Vegas @Raiders."https://t.co/rKX1AzOLt1 pic.twitter.com/O0bdRWgGik