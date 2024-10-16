Patriots: Tom Brady’s First Raiders Move is Bill Belichick?
Former New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady has officially become part of the Las Vegas Raiders' ownership group. Now, it will be interesting to monitor just how much of a role he has in the decision-making alongside Mark Davis and company.
With him officially being a part of the team now, there are already some major reports coming out.
According to the "Kirk Minihane Show," Brady's first move as part owner of the Raiders will be to check in with Bill Belichick and see if he would have interest in becoming the team's head coach.
"People have told me that [Tom] Brady's first move is to ask Bill Belichick if he's interested of being coach of the Las Vegas Raiders," Minihane said.
Obviously, that would be a massive decision if Las Vegas were to bring Belichick in to be its new head coach.
There is no question that he could bring a championship culture to the Raiders, but in order to make the move the team would have to fire current head coach Antonio Pierce.
Pierce has become well-loved in Las Vegas. The players love him, the fans love him, and the organization has loved him as well. Dumping him to bring in Belichick would be a move that could bring some drama.
That being said, the Raiders are sick of losing. So far this season in what was expected to be a big bounce-back year for Las Vegas, the team has gone just 2-4 through six weeks. Davante Adams has also been traded after his frustration grew even bigger with the franchise.
Is it that wild to think that a team who wants to get back into Super Bowl contention would have interest in bringing in arguably the greatest head coach of all-time?
Should the Raiders actually have interest in Belichick, the question would become whether or not Belichick is interested in them. There are quite a few teams that would consider Belichick to be their next head coach. Las Vegas doesn't have the best situation out of all of those teams to offer him.
Would Belichick want to join a team where he would answer to Brady?
This isn't an extremely likely option. Brady and the Raiders may have interest in Belichick, but it would be shocking to see this end up happening. However, it's certainly intriguing to think about.
For Patriots fans, seeing Brady and Belichick team up again in Las Vegas would be weird. Seeing the two come back together would also be cool, unless the Raiders happen to be playing New England.
