Patriots RB Still Uncertain for Jaguars Game
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this week. Drake Maye will make his second start for the team and they are hopeful to come through with a win.
One major key for the Patriots will be the playing status of running back Rhamondre Stevenson. He missed last week's game due to a foot injury.
So far, he has not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but the team has not ruled him out yet.
Stevenson will likely be a game-time decision for this week's game, according to Jerod Mayo.
Establishing a better ground game is going to be a major key to helping Maye. Stevenson is without a doubt the best running back on the roster and his return would make a huge impact for the offense.
So far this season in five games, Stevenson has carried the football 77 times for 356 yards and three touchdowns. He has also caught 13 passes for 37 yards.
Looking at the offense as a whole, things have not gone well this year. Week in and week out, they have been unable to put a full game together in all facets. Now, the offense has much bigger potential with Maye under center.
If Stevenson can make a return to the field, Maye can continue playing strong football, and the offensive line can step up and play better than they have so far this season, the offense has the potential to be very good.
Going up against a struggling Jaguars' team will be a much more favorable matchup than the Houston Texans were last week.
Maye has big-time potential to shred through the Jacksonville defense. Stevenson, if he's able to return, would have an opportunity for a big game as well.
All of that being said, we aren't going to know about Stevenson's final status until shortly before the game it sounds like.
Hopefully, he's able to make his return and get back to being a high impact piece for the New England offense.
