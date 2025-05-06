Patriots Legend Doesn't Hold Back on Rookie Playmaker
The New England Patriots knew they needed to upgrade their weaponry heading into the NFL Draft, and they did just that when they selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at the beginning of the second round.
Some have questioned the decision by the Patriots, who probably needed another wide receiver more than a halfback, but they rectified that by selecting Washington State receiver Kyle Williams in Round 3.
Plus, Henderson was one of the most explosive offensive prospects in this year's draft class, and New England clearly did not want to let the opportunity to draft him pass by at No. 38.
Pats legend Rob Gronkowski seems to love the pick and feels that Henderson could ultimately make a major impact right from the jump in 2025.
“I think he can walk right into the Patriots’ organization and possibly be their starting running back from Day 1,” Gronkowski said on the Dudes on Dudes podcast. “And what I really like about this guy is that he’s going to make Drake [Maye] feel really, really comfortable in the pocket."
Having a strong ground game definitely makes a quarterback's job easier, and that is something the Patriots certainly did not possess last year with Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson.
Not only that, but Henderson should also help provide Maye with some protection.
“Not just because he’s going to get the run game going, but because he’s one of the best pass-protecting backs to come out of college football in some time," Gronkowski added.
Henderson racked up 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging a healthy 7.1 yards per carry in 2024, also catching 27 passes for 284 yards and a score. The 22-year-old impressively reached the end zone five times during the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run, which culminated in a national championship victory.
