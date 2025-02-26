Patriots Legend Responds to NFL Comeback Rumors
The NFL world was put on high alert recently amid the lingering whispers of a potential NFL return for former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Despite being out of the NFL mix since 2021, it hasn't stopped chatter from ensuing surrounding what could be a second league comeback from Gronkowski.
Yet, while the idea is an entertaining concept, Gronkowski quickly put the rumors to rest in a conversation with insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, indicating that a return to football is not on the horizon any time soon.
“Crazy bro. They must know something about me that I don’t," Gronkowski said. "I wish I still had those powers, because that would be cool if I did. But I was just in Australia for a few days. Now it’s time to relax a little. No football.”
The rumors began with a report detailing Gronkowski's potential interest in linking up with former FOX Sports coworker-turned Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton in the Mile High, along with a noted interest in quarterback Bo Nix. Yet, when asking the man himself, he doesn't quite know where it came from.
The last time Gronkowski suited up on the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, he was still putting up respectable numbers, logging 55 receptions, 802 yards, and six touchdowns in 12 games.
Some seemed to think he has even more left in the tank at 36 years old, but being out of the game for three years is an extensively long time, and the tight end has strayed far away from being ready to go for another grueling 17-plus game season –– ultimately leading to the concept being just a fantasy.
Gronk undoubtedly made his mark while in New England, logging four All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowl nods, and three Super Bowl rings during his nine years with the franchise. Now, it seems the future Hall of Famer has his sights set on other endeavors, and sadly, not another NFL comeback.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!