New Patriots LB Named One of NFL's Best
The New England Patriots were busy when it came to spending money in free agency this offseason. Their defense got several upgrades. Defensive tackle Milton Williams and cornerback Carlton Davis highlighted a star-studded class of new Patriots. It's another name, though, that has flown somewhat under the radar, but could have equal impact on the defense.
Linebacker Robert Spillane signed a three-year deal worth $33 million with the Patriots in March after two incredible seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. In each season, Spillane totaled over 140 tackles, notching 148 in 2023 and 158 in 2024. he added 17 tackles for loss and five interceptions in that span. This came after spending four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2019-22, earning a $7 million deal from Las Vegas in that span.
Now a proven starter, Spillane enters the season looking to improve the middle of the field defense for New England, and he is one of the best guys for the job. PFF ranked Spillane as the No. 23 linebacker in the NFL.
"Spillane cashed in his excellent play over the past two seasons for a $33 million deal with the Patriots in free agency this past March," Mason Cameron writes. "Although his coverage ability is a net negative, he makes up for it by being a dominant run defender. He earned an 87.0-plus PFF grade in that facet in each of the past two seasons, good for the 84th percentile."
With Spillane's talents put in the middle of New England's defense, as well as several stars added to the offensive side of the ball under the new direction of head coach Mike Vrabel, there is no reason why the Patriots can't contend for a playoff spot in a stacked AFC, and potentially make some noise in January.
