Patriots Rule Out Seven Players vs. Rams
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 NFL action today. With a 3-7 record and coming off of a dominant 19-3 win over the Chicago Bears last week, the Patriots have a legitimate opportunity to win their second straight game.
Some fans would love to see New England come through with another win. Others would prefer them to lose and improve their chances of landing an elite talent like Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jerod Mayo and the team are without question gunning for a win as they try to develop and get better as the season moves forward.
With that being said, the Patriots have announced that seven players will be unable to play today against the Rams.
As shared by the team on X, New England will be without wide receiver K.J. Osborn, linebacker Marte Mapu, quarterback Joe Milton III, outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis, offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson, defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., and nose tackle Jaquelin Roy.
No surprises were included on that list. Thankfully, the Patriots will have most of their key players available today.
On a positive note from an injury perspective, New England will be getting star defensive lineman Christian Barmore back this week. He has missed the entire season thus far due to blood clot issues.
Mark Daniels of MassLive has also shared that the Patriots will have veteran pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue active and ready to go for today's game as well.
Truthfully, this is a very favorable injury situation for New England. Trading out the seven players who are inactive for Barmore and Ngakoue would be something that the Patriots would take every time.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the team looks this afternoon. No matter which direction you want to see the team go, seeing them improve, develop, and find ways to win will always be a very positive thing for the outlook of the franchise.
