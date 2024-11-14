Patriots New Defender Reveals First Thoughts About Team
The New England Patriots recently made the move to claim veteran pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue.
All season long, the Patriots have struggled to find consistent in the pass rushing side of the defense. Bringing in a talent like Ngakoue could be a major help towards fixing the issue.
Not long ago, Ngakoue was one of the most feared defensive ends in the NFL. He may not be viewed as that kind of player anymore, but he's still more than capable of making an impact.
Following New England's move to bring him onboard, Ngakoue has now spoken out with his first thoughts about his new situation.
“Where I was drafted to, it was a team that didn’t win a lot, and the next year we were in the AFC Championship," Ngakoue said. "It’s all about your perspective. It’s all about how you can build team camaraderie and change those things... I’m excited. Happy for the opportunity. We just won a game last week vs. the Bears, so just want to help build on that energy and momentum so we can continue it for the following week.”
If Ngakoue can come in and make a sizable impact throughout the rest of the 2024 season, there is a chance that the Patriots could bring him back for 2025. This is the kind of move a team makes to see what a player has and to see about a potential longer fit.
During the 2024 season so far with the Baltimore Ravens, Ngakoue has played in five games. He recorded five tackles and 1.5 sacks. Last season, he recorded 22 tackles and four sacks.
Back in the 2022, Ngakoue had a much bigger role than he had in 2023 or earlier this year. He played in 15 games, ending up with 29 tackles and 9.5 sacks. Ngakoue also forced a fumble in that season.
There is a very real chance that Ngakoue will come in and be a star throughout the rest of the season. New England would love to see him do that.
All of that being said, it sounds likely that the veteran pass-rusher will make his debut with the team in Week 11. It will be interesting to see what he's able to do in his first game with the Patriots.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!