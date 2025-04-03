Patriots 'Safest Pick' is Not Who You Would Expect
There is a whole lot of ongoing deliberation about what the New England Patriots should do with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft.
While Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are the two names Patriots fans tend to want the most, there is a chance that neither player will be available once New England is on the clock, which could force the Pats to make a difficult decision on taking best player available or drafting for need.
But perhaps the most secure pick for the Patriots isn't even in the first round? Maybe it's later on in the draft? That's what Keagan Stiefel of NESN.com seems to think.
In a recent piece where Stiefel named who he felt was the "safest pick" for New England later this month, he named West Virginia Mountaineers offensive tackle Wyatt Milum, who is expected to be a Day 2 selection.
The caveat, though, is that Stiefel feels the Pats should only select Milum if they end up netting Hunter or Carter at No. 4.
"Milum is the cherry on top in a situation where you select either Hunter or Carter, grabbing him in the back end of the first round or early portion of the second round to finally address that last need and put a bow on a great offseason," Stiefel wrote. "It’s a safe pick in that range… you know, considering he hasn’t given up a sack in three years!"
The fact that Milum has not surrendered a sack since 2021 is truly an incredible feat and definitely makes him an enticing prospect for a Patriots squad that is in dire need of a blindside protector for Drake Maye.
Of course, the most ideal selection at left tackle is LSU's Will Campbell, but if New England ends up with Hunter or Carter in Round 1, it certainly won't be nabbing Campbell, too.
