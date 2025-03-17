Patriots Scouting Report: LSU Tackle Will Campbell
Although Morgan Moses is a quality tackle, pairing the veteran with Will Campbell through a first-round pick would create the protection New England needs for Drake Maye to thrive.
Providing Maye with a clear runway to franchise quarterback status is crucial for Josh Daniels. If New England were to look to invest a first-round selection in an offensive lineman to help pave that runway, most experts agree that Campbell is the guy.
He has the size (6-6, 325), the athleticism, and the big-time strength. As a captain facing SEC pass rushers, he was a dancing bear handling the blind side.
Campbell has all the tools to be a cornerstone blocker in the NFL, and the versatility to potentially play inside at guard if called upon (but that doesn’t suggest his ability as a tackle is in question).
As a true freshman in 2022, he made an immediate impact on the offensive line, starting 13 games and showcasing his ability to protect the quarterback and bolster the running game. His performance earned him Freshman All-SEC honors. Campbell's contributions helped stabilize the offensive front. His tenure at LSU is marked by a blend of talent and leadership, one of the best Tigers during Brian Kelly tenure in Baton Rouge.
Campbell’s most compelling trait is his size and frame. He simply has the ideal build for an NFL tackle. The Louisiana native’s long arms combined with his thick, wide frame make him an effective presence in both the run game and in pass protection.
He uses his size to his advantage by keeping defenders at bay, showing an uncanny ability to absorb bull rushes and control their movements with his strong hands.
In pass protection, Campbell is composed and technically sound. He has quick feet for a man his size, allowing him to keep up with speed rushers off the edge. He does an excellent job maintaining a wide base and staying balanced while moving in space.
His ability to mirror defenders is impressive, and he rarely gets off-balance. Campbell’s hand placement and punch timing are advanced, often staving off defenders before they can get into his body.
In the run game, Campbell shows good initial burst off the line, and his ability to drive defenders off the ball is a notable strength.
The young guy is a mauler. It’s that simple.
He’s effective in both zone and power schemes, using his size and strength to create movement at the point of attack. His tenacity in the running game, combined with his physicality, makes him an asset on running downs.
While Campbell’s natural traits are undeniable, his technique can sometimes be inconsistent. His footwork can become a bit labored when dealing with elite speed rushers or more agile defenders. However, given how gifted he is, Campbell is often able to correct a misstep. At the NFL level, though, he may nee to improve in these areas.
He can be caught flat-footed on occasion, which leads to lunging or being out of position. Additionally, while he has good upper-body strength, his hand placement has been criticized at times.
Altogether, Campbell would be a fantastic get for the Patriots, very likely an immediate starter and long-term option up front. His ceiling is incredibly high. If he keeps doing what he’s doing and stays healthy, the sky's the limit.
