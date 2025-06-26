Patriots Shockingly Earn 'Elite' Outlook at One Position
The New England Patriots' defense should be much improved in 2025, thanks to all of the moves they have made this offseason.
However, the Patriots definitely appear to have some weak links, and the linebacker position has widely been viewed as a potential problem area for New England given its uncertainty in terms of who its starting unit will be.
Surprisingly, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus has actually ranked the Pats' linebacking corps third in the NFL, calling it an "elite" group.
"New England’s combination of old and new faces gives the team a potentially formidable linebacker unit," Wasserman wrote. "Newcomer Robert Spillane ranks third in the NFL with a 91.2 PFF run-defense grade since the start of 2023."
"Jahlani Tavai struggled at times last season but posted an outstanding 86.6 PFF overall grade in 2023. Christian Elliss earned a solid 72.6 mark in his first expanded opportunity last season. Ex-Titan Jack Gibbens flashed his potential with a 77.9 PFF overall grade over the past two years. Linebacker-turner-head-coach Mike Vrabel has to like his options at his former position this season."
While Tavai may have been impressive in 2023, he was very disappointing last year, so much so that some speculated that Vrabel and the front office could look to move the veteran before the start of the 2025 regular season.
Meanwhile, Elliss and Gibbens have been solid auxiliary pieces, but neither player is entirely proven as a starter, which makes the Patriots' ranking seem abnormally high.
Still, if anyone knows linebackers, it's Vrabel. So if he is feeling confident about the unit, then New England must have something brewing here.
The Pats signed both Spillane and Gibbens in free agency while also re-signing Ellis. It should also be noted that incoming edge rushers Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson will be occupying a lot of time in those linebacker slots, too.
