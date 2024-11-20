Patriots Should Aggressively Pursue Chargers WR
The New England Patriots attempted to swing big for a wide receiver in free agency last spring, but they struck out. They missed on Calvin Ridley and settled for K.J. Osborn. Needless to say, it has not worked out.
With Drake Maye now under center for the Patriots, the team cannot afford to strike out in free agency again, and while Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin will represent the big-name receivers they should target, they should also go bargain hunting for more pieces.
One potential name New England should absolutely pursue is Los Angeles Chargers wide out Joshua Palmer.
Palmer has admittedly been somewhat of a disappointment in Los Angeles, especially considering he appeared to be on the verge of breaking out in 2022 when he hauled in 72 receptions for 769 yards and three touchdowns.
Since then, however, Palmer's production has been spotty. He was limited to just 10 games due to injuries last year, and thus far in 2024, he has logged 20 catches for 365 yards and a score.
The big-play ability is clearly there, as evidenced by the fact that Palmer is averaging 18.3 yards per catch this season (he also posted 15.3 yards per reception in 2023).
But with the emergence of Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston in the Chargers' receiving corps (not to mention tight end Will Dissly), Palmer has become an auxiliary option.
Palmer is not flashy, but he has good size (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) and impressive hands that would make him a very reliable target for Maye.
If the Pats are able to land someone like Higgins, they can also add Palmer as a secondary option. Let's face it: they don't have a whole lot of talent at the wide receiver position right now, and bringing in Palmer in addition to a No. 1 pass-catcher would be game-changing for Maye and the offense.
