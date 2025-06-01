Patriots Should Avoid This Rumored Trade Like the Plague
The New England Patriots entered the offseason knowing they needed to rectify their offense, and they made significant headway in that department by patching up two of their biggest problem areas: wide receiver and offensive line.
The Patriots didn't stop there either, selecting running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the NFL Draft. Basically, New England revamped its offense, and it should pay major dividends for Mike Vrabel's squad in 2025.
But is it possible that the Pats are actually not done making moves?
Well, the Atlanta Falcons may be looking to trade former Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts, and the Patriots have been floated as a potential destination.
The question is, would New England really represent the best landing spot for the 24-year-old? The answer is a resounding no.
Why? Because the Pats already have a couple of tight ends in Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper, both of whom have developed a rapport with Drake Maye. Not only that, but they have a youngster in Jaheim Bell waiting in the wings for whenever the Patriots decide to move on from one of the two veterans.
Pitts has just one year remaining on his deal, meaning New England would have to pay him a significant amount to keep him after next season. Given the fact that Henry is under contract for two more years, that would not represent the best use of resources.
Plus, since his Pro Bowl campaign back in 2021, Pitts' production has dipped considerably, and he has dealt with some injury issues along the way.
The former first-round pick is definitely talented, but the Pats shouldn't surrender valuable draft capital for him based on how he has played the past three seasons, coupled with the fact that he is due for a pay day.
There are better ways for the Patriots to make use of the assets they have, and while the idea of Pitts may be enticing, he shouldn't really be on their radar.
