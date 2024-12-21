Patriots Should Take Flier on Former Top Pick
The New England Patriots are going to need a whole lot of things heading into the offseason, and while most their needs will be on the offensive side of the ball, they will also have to add some pieces defensively.
Most importantly, the Patriots must pursue some pass-rushing assistance, and the good news is that they are slated to have expansive cap room.
New England can probably afford to add multiple pass rushers, and one the Pats should pursue in particular is New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young.
Young signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Saints last offseason and has quietly been very effective in 2024, having logged 25 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He has also racked up a career-high 21 quarterback hits.
Not only that, but according to Pro Football Focus, the Ohio State product ranks ninth in the NFL with 56 total pressures.
Young was originally selected by the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and was surrounded by massive hype.
He matched it early on, rattling off 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during his rookie campaign, but the ensuing two seasons, he played in a grand total of 12 games due to injuries and accumulated just 1.5 sacks.
It has been an uphill battle for Young ever since, and midway through last year, the Commanders traded him to the San Francisco 49ers.
Still, he is just 25 years old and clearly has talent, and with the Patriots desperately needing another pass rusher alongside of Keion White, Young could make perfect sense in Foxborough.
He also likely wouldn't be too expensive, so New England could sign Young and still have plenty of room to add someone else on the edge.
