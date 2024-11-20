Patriots are Perfect Fit for Rising Star
The New England Patriots instantly became in need of a pass rusher the second they traded away Matthew Judon before the start of the regular season.
Then, in October, the Patriots dealt Josh Uche.
Clearly, the pass rush is a significant need that New England must address heading into the offseason, and there is one player in particular the Pats should already be targeting.
New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari.
Ojulari has quietly developed into one of the more effective pass rushers in football, as he has logged 28 tackles, six sacks and a fumble recovery thus far in 2024.
The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Georgia, was selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He enjoyed a very impressive rookie campaign, racking up 49 tackles, eight sacks and a forced fumble. Injuries then limited Ojulari to just seven contests in Year 2, but he still managed 5.5 sacks.
The youngster then had a down year with 2.5 sacks in 2023 before bouncing back this season.
New York probably won't be re-signing Ojulari in free agency, as the Giants already have Brian Burns and Kayon Thibodeaux along the edge.
Ojulari won't be crazy expensive, but he won't be all that cheap, either, so it seems hard to imagine Big Blue retaining him when they have other far more pressing needs.
Meanwhile, the Pats have logged just 25 sacks through 11 games this year, so it's obvious they can use some assistance in that area.
There will be plenty of interesting names available, but Ojulari's youth coupled with the fact that he won't get a mammoth contract makes him a very attractive option.
We'll see if the Patriots decide to go the Ojulari route in March.
