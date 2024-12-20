Patriots Should Pursue Blockbuster Trade for Raiders' Superstar
The New England Patriots are going to head into the NFL offseason with a lot of needs to address. From the offensive line, to wide receiver, to adding more pass rush talent, the Patriots have a lot of work to do.
Speaking of the pass rush, New England could really use a dominant edge rusher to take their defense to the next level. They could take one in the 2025 NFL Draft or sign one in free agency, but one of the best options could be trying to pull off a big trade.
There is one player that the Patriots should consider aggressively pursuing a blockbuster trade to get.
Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders have had a very disappointing season. They were expected to be a potential playoff contender this season, but instead appear headed for a top-three draft pick.
Could the Raiders make Crosby available for the right price? At some point, he's going to want to try to win football games and could even request a trade in the near future.
During the 2024 NFL season, Crosby played in 12 games. He has been shut down for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury, but once again the 27-year-old defensive end played at an elite level.
He ended up recording 45 tackles to go along with 7.5 sacks and five defended passes. Last season in 17 games, Crosby totaled 90 tackles, 14.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two defended passes.
With his age, Crosby would fit the long-term vision for New England. He could be a key part of turning the franchise back into being a serious contender in the AFC.
In order to get him, the Patriots would have to part with a valuable package of draft assets. Las Vegas isn't going to move him at a cheap price.
That being said, a player like Crosby would be well worth the high asking price. If New England feels confident that they can keep him long-term, they should pursue the trade.
Not only would Crosby bring elite playmaking ability off of the defensive edge, he is also an elite leader. That is an area that the Patriots have struggled this season. They have needed someone to
It will be interesting to see what kind of offseason New England can put together. Crosby may not end up being available, but if the Raiders are open to the idea, the Patriots should offer a very lucrative trade offer and try to bring him in.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!