ESPN's Adam Schefter Addresses Patriots, Mike Vrabel Rumors
The New England Patriots have been dealing with rumors running rampant about the future of first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. Many fans would love to see the team head in a different direction, but the Patriots' ownership and front office seem likely to stick with him.
Mayo was hand-picked to be the successor behind Bill Belichick. Moving on from him after one season just seems very unlikely.
Granted, he has had multiple issues with what he has said in the media. He has seemingly deflected blame for the team's struggles on multiple occasions. The team also hasn't looked very well prepared for quite a few games this season.
Despite those issues, Mayo is expected by most to be back for one more year at least.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter also weighed in with a very strong report about the situation.
“I think the Krafts have been very clear that they have not been planning a change. They don’t want to make a change. They’re not looking to make a change,” Schefter said.
“So, it’s moot with Mike Vrabel and New England right now … unless it’s not. But, to me, New England would have to fall apart down the stretch. Have more poor showings like the one it did on Sunday, and there would have to be a change in the thinking of ownership to even introduce that being a factor.”
Basically, he would be shocked to see New England make any kind of coaching change. He seems to hint that Mayo is safe in the owners of Robert Kraft.
Rumors have starteds swirling about former Patriots' champion Mike Vrabel replacing Mayo. While that would be a very intriguing and possibly great move, no one should expect to see it happen.
Instead, New England will focus on improving with the coaching staff it already has. Mayo will need to take a jump from year one to year two. He has promised to do so openly.
Hopefully, that ends up happening. The Patriots have a talented young roster that they're building and they can't afford to waste time due to bad coaching.
