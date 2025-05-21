Patriots Side With Eagles on Tush Push
It's official, the Philadelphia Eagles' infamous Tush Push play is here to stay, for now.
Per multiple reports, NFL owners did not collect enough votes on the league proposal to ban the Eagles' push play for the 2025 season, with the final tally being 22-10 in favor of the ban.
For the vote to pass, 24 of the 32 team owners needed to vote in favor, but instead fell just two short.
Among those 10 teams voting to keep the Tush Push? The New England Patriots.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Patriots were included among three other reported teams opting to keep the play, alongside the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, and fellow AFC East member, the New York Jets.
The status of the ban went back and forth in the hours leading up to the official reveal. Reports indicated that prominent league names, such as Commissioner Roger Goodell, wanted to see the vote pass for a variety of reasons. Whether the concerns are player safety-based, the play having poor optics, or simply the fairness of the push itself, the qualms were wide-ranging.
Instead, we saw the Patriots, along with nine other squads, opt to keep the play legal for at least one more season, leading to the result we know now. In New England's case, they won't have to go up against Philadelphia this next season, which does bode in their favor in terms of not having the responsibility of stopping it across the coming year.
Of course, things could change as soon as next offseason, with owners then having a chance to change their tune on the play after another year-long sample size that could eventually change the verdict decided on Wednesday morning.
For now, though, expect a lot more pushes to be on the way next season.
