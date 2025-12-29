Patriots React to Winning AFC East

Even after the Patriots wrapped up their Week 17 business, the wins kept stacking up.

New England took care of the Jets in emphatic fashion, steamrolling New York 42–10 behind a record-setting day from second-year QB Drake Maye.

That blowout alone made it a banner Sunday in Foxborough. But the cherry on top came later, when the Bills hit the field against the Eagles and gave the Pats even more to smile about.

Patriots Clinch AFC East Title On the Bus Ride Home

The New England Patriots are back on top of the AFC East for the first time since 2019.

After handling business with a blowout win over the Jets, the Pats had to play the waiting game. All they needed was a little help from the Philadelphia Eagles against the Buffalo Bills to pop the champagne.

That help came in dramatic fashion. Josh Allen’s late two-point try for the win came up empty, sealing an Eagles victory and officially handing New England the division crown. Hats and T-shirts secured.

The moment hit while the team was riding the bus back to Foxborough. Adam Schefter shared the clip on X, writing, "The Patriots found out they won the AFC East on the bus ride to Foxboro, after they had flown back to Providence, and the Bills lost to the Eagles:"

The video also showed head coach Mike Vrabel keeping it real with his locker room.

“The season is far from over… so enjoy yourselves,” Vrabel said.

Now it’s right back to business. The Patriots turn their full attention to a Week 18 showdown with the Dolphins, where the stakes get even bigger, still hunting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Sitting just a tiebreaker off the top spot, the formula is simple. A Patriots win plus a Broncos loss to a playoff-hungry Chargers team would lock up home-field advantage.

Both Denver and New England currently sit at 13–3. But, right now, the Broncos have the upper hand thanks to their record against common opponents. Including the Raiders, who clipped the Patriots earlier this year, giving Denver control of its own destiny.

This division title is New England’s first since 2019 and the 22nd AFC East crown since the franchise joined the NFL in 1970. It also punches their first playoff ticket since the 2021 season.

Vrabel’s message hasn’t changed. Celebrate the milestone, then get back in the film room. The top seed is still out there, and the Pats plan to take a serious run at it.

