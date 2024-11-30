Patriots Could Emerge as Trade Spot for Saints Star
The New England Patriots are in dire need of receiving help, and it's an area they will almost certainly address during the NFL offseason.
The Patriots have plenty of money to sign a wide receiver or two in free agency, and they can also attack the position in the draft.
Plus, New England can pursue a trade.
During a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated named several potential targets for the Pats, with Seattle Seahawks wide out D.K. Metcalf representing possibly the most intriguing name.
Breer also noted New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson along with another incredibly interesting pass-catcher: New Orleans Saints star Chris Olave.
“Those two places are going to have new coaches in 2025," Breer said of the Jets and the Saints (h/t Sara Marshall of Musket Fire). "Those two places, one will have a new general manager, the other could have somebody new in charge of personnel. So those would be two other names to look at.”
Olave has played in just eight games this season and is currently on injured reserve due to multiple concussions. When he was on the field in 2024, he logged 32 catches for 400 yards and a touchdown.
The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was selected by New Orleans with the No. 11 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Olave burst on to the scene during his rookie campaign, catching 72 passes fof 1,042 yards and four scores. Then, last year, he hauled in 87 receptions for 1,123 yards while reaching the end zone five times.
The Patriots are absolutely starving for elite receiver talent, so Olave would unquestionably comprise a fantastic pickup for the squad.
Of course, given that Olave is under team control through 2026, he would likely command a hefty return in a trade.
