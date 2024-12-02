Insider Weighs In on Jerod Mayo’s Future With Patriots
The New England Patriots dropped to 3-10 on the season heading into their bye week. After looking like they could come out of Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts with a win, things fell apart in the final minutes of the game.
After leading 24-17, the Patriots were unable to keep the Colts out of the end zone on their final drive. Unfortunately, they also failed to stop a two-point conversion attempt that ended up placing Indianapolis in the lead by a score of 25-24.
Obviously, that lead held and New England came up just short on a 68-yard field goal attempt from Joey Slye that would have won the game.
Jerod Mayo has been catching a lot of heat in recent weeks. That isn't going to change following the team's latest loss.
That being said, one ESPN insider has weighed in with a positive outlook for Mayo's future.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes that the Patriots will end up bringing back Mayo for another season. Despite how poorly things have gone in 2024, it's too early to give up on a first-year head coach.
"Patriots fans have gotten on Mayo for some late-game decisions and the frustrating play of the offense. I'd be surprised if New England made a change just one year after letting Belichick go, but with four games against teams that are .500 or better after the bye, the Pats just lost their best chance at a victory in December. Can they improve in the red zone? That would be a positive step heading into 2025."
As mentioned by Barnwell, there are major areas that New England needs to improve in. Their red zone issues are one of the biggest.
Throughout the entire 2024 season, the Patriots have looked unprepared for most game. That is an issue with coaching. Mayo simply has not had his team ready to play and win.
Of course, he can't play the game for the players. Part of the blame does fall on the players who are coming up short and making mistakes on the field.
At this point in time, no one can truly know where the main root of the issues are. However, no one can say that Mayo has done a great job.
It sure sounds like New England will bring Mayo back at least for the start of the 2025 season. If things don't improve to begin next season, a change could be in the cards.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!