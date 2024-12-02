Patriots Have Five Major Needs to Address
The New England Patriots have some pieces in place that will lead the franchise into the future. However, they also have quite a few questions marks that need to be addressed.
Looking ahead to the offseason, the Patriots are expected to have a high draft pick and a lot of cap space. It's a good thing that they have those assets, as there are quite a few major needs to fill.
Obviously, they have their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. They have a few quality offensive pieces around him, but will need improve quite a bit. On the defensive side of the ball, they could use some help in a couple of key areas as well.
Bleacher Report has revealed the five most pressing needs for New England to focus on during the upcoming offseason.
They believe that the biggest needs for the Patriots are offensive tackle, interior offensive line, edge rusher, wide receiver, and interior defensive line, in that order.
Truthfully, they hit the nail right on the head.
All five of those areas are lacking in much-needed talent. The offensive line has been horrible. Whether their issues have been protecting Maye or committing penalties, things need to change.
Bringing in a better pass rush would help fix the main defensive issue. Opposing quarterbacks have had way too much time to throw the football. That has put the defensive secondary in a horrible position.
At wide receiver, New England badly needs a No. 1 target for Maye. They have some talent at the position, but they have to bring in a top weapon.
Finally, bringing in more defensive line help would be a big help as well. They need to plug up the middle of the line and shut down opposing ground attacks.
Expect to see the Patriots ends up having a very busy and aggressive offseason. The front office will do everything in its power to help New England take a big leap in 2025.
