Patriots Sign New RB After Antonio Gibson Injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — After experiencing some recent depletion in depth at the running back position, the New England Patriots have added a new rusher to their extended roster.
The New England Patriots have confirming the signing of running back Jashaun Corbin to the practice squad. In order to accommodate Corbin’s signing, the Pats released offensive lineman Royce Newman from the scout team.
Corbin has spent time with the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons after originally joining the Giants as a rookie free agent out of Florida State in May 2022. The 5’11” 215-pound rusher spent his rookie season on the practice squad in 2022 and then briefly was on the Carolina practice squad in 2023 before returning to the Giants. The 25-year-old appeared in six games for the Giants and finished with one rushing attempt for one yard and three receptions for 12 yards during the 2024 season.
Earlier this year, Corbin played for the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL, leading the league in rushing yards with 514 yards on 97 carries with four touchdowns and 18 receptions for 138 yards. He also gained 252 yards as a kick returner. He went to training camp with Atlanta this past summer but was released prior to the start of the season. Corbin now joins veteran Terrell Jennings on the Patriots’ practice squad.
Newman is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2021-23) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2024) and was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 24. The 6’5” 310-pound lineman originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by Green Bay in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. The 28-year-old was released by Green Bay at the end of training camp in 2024 and was claimed off waivers by Tampa Bay, where he spent the remainder of the season. Newman then signed with the Arizona Cardinals this past offseason. However, he was released on Aug. 26. He has played in 52 regular season games with 24 starts mainly at guard and has also played in three postseason games. Last season with Tampa Bay, he played in one game, was inactive for nine games and dressed but did not play in seven games.
Despite the practice squad addition, New England is likley to still be in the market for another veteran running back, with Antonio Gibson having been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to suffering a torn ACL during the Pats’ 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
Gibson was injured on a kickoff return, fielding the ball after Buffalo’s game-tying field goal in the second quarter. He was hit hard in the leg, fumbling as he made his way to the ground. New England recovered the loose ball, but lost Gibson in the process. He entered this Week 5 matchup with 19 carries for 85 yards and one touchdown. He carried the ball six times for 21 yards prior to his departure in this game.
