Patriots RB Ruled Out for Season with ACL Injury
New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson has been ruled out for the season due to a torn ACL.
Gibson was ruled out for the remainder of the Patriots' recent game against the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury. The RB was injured on a kickoff return, fielding the ball after the Bills' then-game-tying field goal in the second quarter. He was hit hard in the leg, fumbling as he made his way to the ground.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided the torn ACL update just one day after the 23-20 win. Sources told him the result came after Gibson's MRI.
Gibson is a five-year league veteran (his second with the Patriots) and the loss of him for the season will serve as a hit to new head coach Mike Vrabel's running back depth.
The 6’0", 228-pound back logged 538 yards on 120 carries with one touchdown while catching 23 passes for 206 yards in 2024. Gibson was originally drafted as the No. 66 overall pick back in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He entered play against the Bills with 19 carries for 85 yards and one touchdown. He was also New England's primary kick returner and returned a kick 90 yards for a touchdown against the Dolphins in Week 2.
Teammates Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson are listed as RB1 and RB2 on the depth chart, respectively. Lan Larson was placed on injured reserve two months ago due to foot concerns.
Stevenson and rookie Henderson are expected to receive a lot more carries in the future.
Henderson was team captain of the 2024 National Championship winning Ohio State Buckeyes and finished his career ranked fifth on Ohio State's list of career rushers with 3,761 yards. He also scored eight career touchdowns — 42 rushing and six receiving.
ACL recovery times typically vary depending on the severity of the tear, with most health studies typically noting a six to nine month recovery timeline. Fellow Patriot Stefon Diggs suffered a torn ACL — as well — in 2024 and recovered over the remainder of the year and the past offseason.
Gibson's status has been officially updated to out on ESPN, as well.
