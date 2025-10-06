Patriots Defeat Bills: Drake Maye Leads Five Key Takeaways
The New England Patriots have put the rest of the NFL on notice.
By defeating the Buffalo Bills 23-20 in Week 5 at Highmark Stadium, the Pats conquered the “last of the unbeatens.” In the process, they not only moved above .500 on the 2025 NFL season, they also won back-to-back games for the first time since 2022.
With their prime time victory over the defending AFC East champions, the Patriots have proven that they are a formidable force within the NFL. Still, with their increased prowess will come the responsibility of playing to that level and beyond for each remaining week.
In that vein, here is a look at five key takeaways from the Patriots monstrous win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
The Patriots are Drake Maye’s Team
Maye entered Week 5 set to face a Buffalo defense which ranked first in the league in passing defense — allowing a stingy 125.8 passing yards per game. Still, Maye had made notable strides with improving his footwork, reading opposing defenses and tempering his on-field aggression. He put his abilities on full display in prime time against the Bills, completing 22-of-30 for 273 yards. Still, it was Maye’s composure under pressure and late-game leadership that allowed him to make plays down the stretch. His seven-play, 37-yard game-winning drive set up rookie kicker Andy Borregales 52-yard field goal, putting the Pats on top for good in Week 5. In total, Maye led five scoring drives for New England against the Bills. All the while, the Pats leaned on their second-year quarterback as he delivered on a national stage.
Stefon Diggs Steps Up
In what was billed by many as “Diggs’ Revenge” game, the two-time All-Pro took advantage of an injury-plagued Bills’ secondary to put up his biggest numbers of the season. Diggs caught 10 passes for 146 yards against his former team — his longest coming on a 32-yard connection with Maye in the third quarter. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. While his connection with Maye is becoming quite impressive, Diggs’ sideline leadership has made him an inspirational leader for his team both during the game and on the sidelines. Having performed at his highest level in more than two years on a national stage, Diggs left no doubt that he remains among the NFL’s elite receivers heading into Week 6.
Antonio Gibson Injury Could be a Concern
Unfortunately, the news was not all good for the Pats. Running back Antonio Gibson was injured on a kickoff return, fielding the ball after Buffalo’s game-tying field goal in the second quarter. He was hit hard in the leg, fumbling as he made his way to the ground. New England recovered the loose ball, but lost Gibson in the process. He entered this Week 5 matchup with 19 carries for 85 yards and one touchdown. He carried the ball six times for 21 yards prior to his departure in this game.
Gibson, a five-year NFL veteran, has a multi-faceted skill set which has allow him to remain a comfortable fit with the Patriots, while distinguishing himself from his competition — specifically his teammates Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Without Gibson, both will be called upon to play larger roles. Stevenson’s performance — earning two rushing touchdowns — was especially encouraging, given his first quarter fumble. Should Gibson remained sidelined, he will need to be a reliable weapon heading into Week 6 and beyond.
Patriots Defense Struggled to Cover Bills TE Dalton Kincaid
While New England’s defense deserves ample credit for their overall performance against Buffalo, they struggled to contain Kincaid — who is one of Buffalo’s most reliable targets. The third-year tight end caught six passes for 108 yards, often beating New England’s safeties in coverage. In the interest of fairness, Kincaid is not only adept at gaining separation, he is also outstanding after the catch. The Utah product often won his Week 5 battles against New England’s defensive backs on contact and over the middle of the field. While the Pats should deservedly enjoy their performance in all three phases, Kincaid’s success could provide a blue print for earning significant yardage against their defense.
Christian Gonzalez is a Game-Saver
Just one week removed from returning to the Patriots lineup from a hamstring injury, Gonzalez made his presence felt against Buffalo’s top pass catchers. The Pats primary cornerback is arguably at his best in man coverage. However, his ability to maintain eye contact with the quarterback made him a potential asset in zone. As such, he made life difficult for Allen and both veteran Khalil Shakir and second-year wideout Keon Coleman. Gonzalez’s break up of Allen’s fourth-quarter pass intended for Shakir on 3rd and 10 at the New England 27-yard line helped keep the Patriots within reach of a a victory inside the final two minutes of the game.
