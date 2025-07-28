Patriots Star Christian Gonzalez Injured at Training Camp
FOXBORO, MA. — Just over an hour into the Patriots' first padded practice of training camp, and the team has suffered its first injury of the summer — and it's a big one.
Cornerback Christian Gonzalez hobbled off the field during one of the team's full team drills and went to the ground on the sideline closest to the fans. He was going against Stefon Diggs in a 1-on-1 and came up gingerly after the drill.
Gonzalez threw his helmet off and then limped off the field into the medical shed. He pointed at his left calf before walking off the field with head athletic trainer Jim Whalen.
The Patriots can hope that it's a minor injury — one that's part of the added heat and pads. But missing Gonzalez for an extended period of time could do damage to the defense. In his rookie season in 2023, Gonzalez dislocated his shoulder against the Dallas Cowboys and missed the remainder of the season. When he returned in 2024, he stayed healthy enough to earn an All-Pro second team nomination.
WIth Gonzalez out, the rest of New England's cornerbacks included Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, Isaiah Bolden, Brandon Crossley, Jordan Polk, Marcus Battle, Marcellas Dial, DJ James and Kobee Minor. Carlton Davis was absent for another practice, part of a rehabbing process.
