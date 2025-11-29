Patriots Rule Two Key Players Out for Showdown With Giants

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots prepare to host the New York Giants for a Week 13 showdown at Gillette Stadium, they now know they will be doing so without the services of four key contributors to their 10-2 record.

The Patriots have ruled out special teams captain Brenden Schooler (ankle) and left guard Jared Wilson (ankle), per head coach Mike Vrabel.

In addition to Schooler and Wilson, Vrabel also revealed that linebacker Harold Landry (knee) and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (chest) are officially questionable for New England’s upcoming prime time matchup on Dec. 1.

Although he has yet to be placed on injured reserve, Wilson remains under the close watch of Patriots Nation during the team’s Week 13 practices. The Pats rookie suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team’s Week 12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and is considered “week-to-week.” While most high-ankle sprains require a recovery time of 4-6 weeks, the Patriots are hoping that Wilson’s injury lands on the shorter side of that span. However, Wilson’s absence for the entire week’s series of practices made it seemingly inevitable that he would be sidelined for Week 13.

In 10 games this year, the former Georgia Bulldog has aligned on 655 snaps (92.8%) on offense — allowing four sacks, six hits and 22 pressures. With head coach Mike Vrabel all but confirming that Wilson will be out for this week’s game against the Giants, reserve Ben Brown will likely assume his spot in the starting lineup. This season, the 6-foot-5, 313-pounder has aligned on 135 snaps on offense, both at guard and as a tight-end style blocker. In his only start — in Week 4 vs. the Carolina Panthers — Brown allowed no quarterback hits or sacks.

Schooler’s Out … For … Week 13

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) enters the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Schooler was among New England’s most-significant practice absentees this week. The 28-year-old left the game in the first half due to a left ankle injury. He was soon thereafter spotted attempting to test his wrapped left ankle, with visible frustration. Schooler was quickly sent to the locker room and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. Since that time, he has not participated in practice.

The special teams captain is leading the team with 12 special teams tackles and needs two special teams tackles to match his career-high of 14 which he set in his rookie season in 2022. With Schooler officially out for this matchup, veteran safety Jaylinn Hawkins should serve as his replacement in the lineup on special teams.

Landry, Tonga Are Questionable

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Landry’s appearance on this week’s initial injury report should not be surprising. The veteran linebacker missed the Pats’ pre-Thanksgiving practice with a knee injury, though he did return for session number two. The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through the first six games of the season, Landry has compiled 41 total tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 6.5 sacks. Should he be out for this game, fellow linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Bradyn Swinson should be in line to get additional looks at the position.

Tonga was a limited participant for the second straight practice, due to a chest injury which forced him from New England’s Week 12 won over the Bengals. Still, his presence on the field is an encouraging sign for his prospects of suiting up against the Giants. Tonga signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, has appeared in all 12 games, making six starts for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 19 tackles, two for loss, two quarterback hits and a pass deflection.

He has also been one of the Pats’ most effective run defenders, showcasing his size and his speed [having run a 5.1-second 40-yard dash coming out of BYU in 2021] to aid New England’s top-ranked run preventive unit. Tonga has taken part in 10 offensive plays, helping to fortify New England’s blocking unit. If Tonga remains sidelined, rookie tackle Eric Gregory should serve as “next man up” against the Giants.

